Stokes' Wife Rubbishes Reports of Him Choking Her at a Party

Ben Stokes' wife Clare on Tuesday rubbished reports of the England all rounder choking her at the Professional Cricketers' Association Awards Fiftieth Anniversary party.

IANS |October 8, 2019, 10:58 PM IST
London: Ben Stokes' wife Clare on Tuesday rubbished reports of the England all rounder choking her at the Professional Cricketers' Association Awards Fiftieth Anniversary party.

Photographs that were released by a British website showed Stokes with his left hand just above his wife's throat but Clare said that it was anything but an act of aggression.

"Unbelievable what nonsense these people will make up! Me and Ben messing about squishing up each other's faces cos that's how we show affection and some pap tries to twist it in to a crazy story! And all before we then have a romantic McDonalds 20 mins later! @benstokes38 (sic.)," Claire tweeted a few minutes after the article containing the photographs went live on social media.

Stokes retweeted his wife and then responded with a kiss emojee.

The 27-year-old was recently named the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA) player of the year in what has been a career-defining year for him. His all round performances were crucial to England winning a maiden World Cup title in July and he then led England to an improbable win in the third Ashes Test at Headingley with an unbeaten 135 in the fourth innings.

