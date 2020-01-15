Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Stokes Wins Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, Cummins Named Test Player of Year

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been awarded the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Player of the Year after a great 12 months. He played a key role in England’s maiden World Cup winning campaign, and struck a masterful 84 in the final against New Zealand.

Cricketnext Staff |January 15, 2020, 12:39 PM IST
England's Ben Stokes reacts during the final at Lord's after the overthrow. (Pic: AFP)

During the voting period, in 20 ODIs, Stokes scored 719 runs and bagged 12 wickets. While in Tests, he scored 821 runs and took 22 wickets in 11 Tests, the highlight being an unbeaten 135 to win a nail-biting Ashes thriller in Leeds.

During the voting period, in 20 ODIs, Stokes scored 719 runs and bagged 12 wickets. While in Tests, he scored 821 runs and took 22 wickets in 11 Tests, the highlight being an unbeaten 135 to win a nail-biting Ashes thriller in Leeds.

After winning the award, Stokes said, ““It is quite flattering to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year. The past 12 months have been incredible for England cricket and to lift the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup for the first time was our greatest achievement.

“This award is testament to my teammates and the support staff that have been there every step of the way. Fundamentally, without the support of these individuals, we would never achieved our objective of lifting a major trophy.

“There is an incredible bond between teammates and to savour our achievements, whether that’s winning the World Cup Final at Lord’s or digging deep to win a Test match against Australia at Headingley. It is satisfying you can accomplish these superb highs together.

“The last 12 months have been the best in my career, and I believe what we attained will be the catalyst to achieve further success over the next few years.”

Apart from that Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins was named the Test Player of the Year, while Marnus Labuschagne won the Emerging Cricketer of the Year.

Pat Cummins, who grabbed 59 wickets in 12 Test matches during the period and finished the year as the top-ranked bowler in the MRF Tyres ICC Test Player Rankings, won the award staving off stiff competition including from compatriots Smith and Labuschagne.

“It’s a tremendous honour to be considered the best player of last year and one which was certainly unexpected. I owe much to my team, team-mates and all those involved in Australian cricket for what was a really successful year for the team. The highlight was certainly being able to retain the Ashes which was a great reward for the hard work that went into that tour.”

