Stokes Wins Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy, Cummins Named Test Player of Year
England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been awarded the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Player of the Year after a great 12 months. He played a key role in England’s maiden World Cup winning campaign, and struck a masterful 84 in the final against New Zealand.
