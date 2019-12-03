Australian captain Tim Paine has said that critics of the new pink ball that is used for day/night Test matches need to stop comparing its nature to the red ball and accept the change instead.
Paine, under whom Australia continued their unbeaten day/night Test record with an innings and 48-run win over Pakistan, said that the growth of Test cricket was paramount and anything geared towards that should be welcomed.
“What we want is people watching Test match cricket and I think the pink ball day night Test certainly makes that happen,” Paine told reporters after the win over Pakistan.
“It’s bringing new people to the game.
“I think what we need to stop doing is trying to compare the pink ball to the red ball. It’s not going to behave the same, it isn’t the same ball.
“It’s going to behave like a pink ball. And at the moment it’s relatively new and we’re getting used to it.
“It’s just something players will adapt to and get better at but in terms of the product I think it’s good to watch.
The pink ball changes its nature a whole lot when the lights are on, and Australia will go into their next Test series against New Zealand having had more experience of playing day/night Test cricket than New Zealand, who have played two matches compared to Australia’s six.
The first Test between the two neighbouring countries starts on December 12th at Perth.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Stop Comparing Pink Ball to Red Ball & Accept the Change: Tim Paine
Australian captain Tim Paine has said that critics of the new pink ball that is used for day/night Test matches need to stop comparing its nature to the red ball and accept the change instead.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 2, 2019, 5:07 PM IST
David Warner's Innings a Special Moment for Australia: Paine
Cricketnext Staff | November 27, 2019, 8:35 AM IST
Pink Ball Zipping Around at Night is a Fast-bowler's Dream: Cummins
Cricketnext Staff | November 26, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
Looking Forward to Bowling With The Pink Ball: Josh Hazlewood
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019
BHU v NEPAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
MDV v NEPAdelaide
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019
WI v INDHyderabad RGIS
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019
USA v UAESharjah All Fixtures
Team Rankings