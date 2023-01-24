'Stop Copying Our Pakistan': Twitter Reacts After Terrible Mix-up Between Virat Kohli And Ishan Kishan Costs India

India scored 385 for the loss of 9 wickets batting first against New Zealand in the third match of the ODI series at the Holkar Stadium in Madhya Pradesh.

While openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill smashed a century each to get the home side off to a brilliant start, a terrible mix-up in the middle led to a run-out incident involving wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan and former captain Virat Kohli.

In the 35th over of the game, Kishan played a shot on the offside as he called for a run and non-striker Kohli obliged. But, much to the dismay of the Indian faithful present at the stadium and watching at home, the 24-year-old decided to call off the run and turned back to try to return to the batsman’s end.

Kohli, running from the non-striker’s end to the batsman’s crease continued his run and reached the zone before the left-hander did as he reluctantly attempted his return to the crease.

Some internet users compared the dismissal to Pakistan’s running between the wickets as they took to Twitter to express their displeasure with the scalp.

One user posted a tweet with a picture of the run out with a caption that read “Pakistan style".

Another user posted “Stop copying our Pakistan".

One tweet read “What was that??? Why Pakistan moment in Indian match???"

One user who took a realistic stock of what had happened took to twitter to express his thoughts regarding the dismissal, tweeting “Not only, Ishan Kishan made a bad call at first, Kohli was also not ready to gate a sudden No from him…Ishan deserved this dismissal from run-out. Virat started to run after the call only."

Indian skipper Sharma scored 101 off 85 deliveries to end his 3-year ton draught while Gill continued his fine touch with yet another century as he scored 112 off 78 balls before falling prey to Blair Tickner.

Hardik Pandya chipped in with a 54 off 38 deliveries to give India a strong finish to the innings and set New Zealand a big total to chase.

