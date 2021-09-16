'Stop criticising for once. It's annoying’: Wasim Akram not impressed with criticism of PCB

Legendary Pak seamer Wasim Akram is not impressed with over the top criticism of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their 15-member World Cup for the International Cricket Council (ICC) men’s T20 WC. The 2021 T20 World Cup will be held in Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE) between October and November.

Last week, Pakistan’s chief national selectors announced their squad for the marquee event. However, several fans, experts and a few veteran cricketers of Pakistan were not happy with the selection as they omitted several senior players from the squad, including Shoaib Malik.

The swashbuckling Pakistan opener and their 2017 Champions Trophy hero Fakhar Zaman also did not feature in the primary squad. However, Zaman has been included as a reserve player for the colossal event.

The duo of Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah was included in the squad while batsman Sharjeel Khan was dropped and these are some of the decisions that did not go well with them.

While veteran Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar called PCB chief Mohammed Wasim “puppet” for his team, Shahid Afridi termed it “surprising”.

However, in a first, Akram is happy with the Pak squad as he believes it was announced with the “next three World Cups in mind.”

He even went on to say that a team is not selected based on media or people’s opinions. He even backed Asif Ali to do well, saying that he is a fine talent. He also acknowledged that Ali was not in very good form in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) before adding that his strike rate is almost 170 in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“People on Twitter, I don’t know who these pseudo analysts are, were saying his strike rate is 99.9 or something,” he told ARY news.

Akram also urged his fellow countrymen to not take shots at Azam Khan’s weight, build and shape as he “needs to be given confidence” not criticism ahead of the T20 World Cup.

