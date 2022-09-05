'Stop Embarrassing Yourself': England's Barmy Army Downplays IND vs PAK Rivalry, Fans Unite to Troll Fan Club

India and Pakistan battled it out on Sunday in the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four stage. Chasing 182 runs to win, Mohammad Rizwan (71), Mohammad Nawaz (42), and Asif Ali’s (16 off 8 balls) heroics helped Pakistan clinch a five-wicket victory.

A nail-biting India vs Pakistan contest is all cricket fans of both countries and across the world can ask for. And the teams have delivered twice in a week.

While fans rejoiced the thrilling contest, England’s ‘Barmy Army’ thought it was appropriate to compare Indo-Pak rivalry with that of Ashes.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

The fan club ended up provoking fans from both sides by comparing the India-Pakistan rivalry with the Ashes involving England and Australia.

And of course, they kept Ashes at a higher pedestal. The Barmy Army tweeted, “Ashes > India vs Pakistan anyway.”

The claim didn’t go down well among cricket fans of both countries, who united in the comment section to troll the club.

Ashes > India vs Pakistan anyway — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 4, 2022

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer was the one to lead the way. Taking a dig at England’s underperformance in the Ashes for the last couple of years, he wrote, “If I was an England fan, with the Ashes record Eng has, I’d downplay the Ashes if anything.”

If I was an England fan, with the Ashes record Eng has, I'd downplay the Ashes if anything 😅 #INDvPAK https://t.co/zqFbIyt2lv — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 5, 2022

A Twitter user advised the Barmy Army to “stop embarrassing” their own selves.

He also mentioned that India and Pakistan’s Sunday clash recorded 1.2 crore live viewership on Disney+ Hotstar. “Hotstar recorded 1.2 crore live viewership during today’s match and that’s like 10% of UK Population. Stop embarrassing yourself,” the tweet read.

Hotstar recorded 1.2 crore live viewership during today's match & that's like 10% of UK Population. Stop embarrassing yourself. — hodor (@2_hodor) September 4, 2022

One of the Twitteratis rightly explained the moment of Indian and Pakistan fans during a cricket clash between the two countries. “You watch the ashes while having beer in hand and chilling. People watch Ind vs Pak holding their breaths and majority of them taking their BP medicines.”

You watch the ashes while having beer in hand & chilling. PPL watch #INDvsPAK holding their breaths & majority of them taking their BP medicines. — Raksha (@Raksha28T) September 4, 2022

Another fan kept Baba Azam’s cover drive and Virat Kohli’s flick over the entire Ashes tournament.

Babar's cover + Virat's flick>>>>Ashes — 💙مرتضیٰ خان 🇵🇰 (@Mortaza_Khan_32) September 5, 2022

“The Ashes that England haven’t won since God knows when?” a third tweeted.

The Ashes that England haven’t won since God knows when? — PakistanZ (@PakistanZ99) September 4, 2022

When was the last time we saw a competitive Ashes ? — Camlin Oil Pastels 😼 (@CamlinTweets) September 4, 2022

Some fans trolled the Barmy Army by simply asking “What is Ashes?”

What is Ashes — Abdullah (@michaelscottfc) September 4, 2022

Wots ashes….? — Madiha Shah 🇵🇰 (@shahg_tweets) September 4, 2022

Meanwhile, in the Asia Cup India will next lock horns with Sri Lanka on September 6 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here