Stop Spreading Fake News-Mohammad Amir Makes U-Turn on International Retirement

Amir had already retired from Test cricket and also quit the shortest format of the game but as it turns out that the 28-year-old pacer has withdrawn his retirement.

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir, who announced his retirement from international cricket after he wasn't picked for the New Zealand tour, has made a u-turn and said that he will be available for selection once the current team management is done with their tenure.

Amir had retired last month after alleging that he has been "mentally tortured" by the management of the national team, comprising chief coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis but as it turns out that the 28-year-old pacer has withdrawn his retirement. “I will approach the board myself and tell them that I am available if there is a new management in place. I don’t think that the issues with current management will be resolved now because mindset doesn’t change in a day." Amir was quoted as saying by Samaa TV. He also tweeted:

I would like to clarify that yes I will be available for Pakistan only once this management leaves. so please stop spreading fake news just to sell your story. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) January 18, 2021

Earlier he had given out a statement where he alleged mental torture by the curtent team management--basically coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis. "Give players some space and freedom. Put an end to this scary environment in the dressing room, these very players will win you matches," he told the media.

The left-handed pacer said he was dropped from the side for personal issues and not because of his performance.

"The issue is not about performance I know I can make a strong comeback but it is about this mental torture they put you through," he said. The 28-year-old said if the coaches are talking about performances, they should tell him why he was dropped the next day after taking 21 wickets in the Bangladesh Premier League. "If this is not a personal issue then what is it," he asked.

He also dismissed remarks by Misbah about his speed going down. "My speed went down because I was not fully fit and fatigued. When I went to the Lanka Premier League I was fresh and I bowled at 145KPH," he said.

