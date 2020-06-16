Former Australia skipper Greg Chappell believes the furore around ICC's saliva ban is a 'storm in a teacup' and that bowlers will be able to keep enough shine on the ball using sweat.
With cricket set to resume after an enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic, the game's governing body released a number of guidelines to ensure the safety of the players and other staff.
The novel coronavirus can spread through saliva and thus its use on the ball was banned temporarily. However, Chappell doesn't see it as much of an issue.
"Bowlers are inventive enough. If they can get perspiration on the ball, they'll get shine, they'll be able to preserve the ball unless it's a real hard, abrasive wicket," Chappell told the Sydney Morning Herald.
"You've only got to keep enough shine on the ball, and perspiration will do that. I think it's a bloody storm in a teacup myself."
Also Read: Maybe Use of Saliva on Ball Can be Allowed if Players Test Negative for Covid-19 - Ajit Agarkar
Chappell further added that none of Australia's bowlers barring Mitchell Starc generate a lot of swing and that conditions in the country tend to favour pace and bounce and thus the saliva ban won't affect them as much.
"If they're wiping perspiration from their forehead, there's sunscreen there. If they're using saliva, they've probably been chewing something, so what's in that?.
"I don't know if it's that big a deal. Perspiration will be the equal of saliva. I don't see the difference, to be honest."
"None of them (Australia's seamers) are big swingers of the ball – Starc might get some reverse swing – by and large it's the pace and bounce, I don't think we'll notice a huge difference, to be honest."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
'Storm in a Teacup' - Greg Chappell Dismisses Bowlers' Fears over Saliva Ban
Greg Chappell believes the furore around ICC's saliva ban is a 'storm in a teacup' and that bowlers will be able to keep enough shine on the ball using sweat.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings