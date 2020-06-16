Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

'Storm in a Teacup' - Greg Chappell Dismisses Bowlers' Fears over Saliva Ban

Greg Chappell believes the furore around ICC's saliva ban is a 'storm in a teacup' and that bowlers will be able to keep enough shine on the ball using sweat.

Cricketnext Staff |June 16, 2020, 5:12 PM IST
'Storm in a Teacup' - Greg Chappell Dismisses Bowlers' Fears over Saliva Ban

Former Australia skipper Greg Chappell believes the furore around ICC's saliva ban is a 'storm in a teacup' and that bowlers will be able to keep enough shine on the ball using sweat.

With cricket set to resume after an enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic, the game's governing body released a number of guidelines to ensure the safety of the players and other staff.

The novel coronavirus can spread through saliva and thus its use on the ball was banned temporarily. However, Chappell doesn't see it as much of an issue.

"Bowlers are inventive enough. If they can get perspiration on the ball, they'll get shine, they'll be able to preserve the ball unless it's a real hard, abrasive wicket," Chappell told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"You've only got to keep enough shine on the ball, and perspiration will do that. I think it's a bloody storm in a teacup myself."

Also Read: Maybe Use of Saliva on Ball Can be Allowed if Players Test Negative for Covid-19 - Ajit Agarkar

Chappell further added that none of Australia's bowlers barring Mitchell Starc generate a lot of swing and that conditions in the country tend to favour pace and bounce and thus the saliva ban won't affect them as much.

"If they're wiping perspiration from their forehead, there's sunscreen there. If they're using saliva, they've probably been chewing something, so what's in that?.

"I don't know if it's that big a deal. Perspiration will be the equal of saliva. I don't see the difference, to be honest."

"None of them (Australia's seamers) are big swingers of the ball – Starc might get some reverse swing – by and large it's the pace and bounce, I don't think we'll notice a huge difference, to be honest."

coronaviruscovid-19cricketGreg Chappelliccsaliva ban

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more