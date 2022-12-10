'Story of Patience & Persistence': Ashwin, Karthik, Others React to Unadkat's Test Return After 12 Years

Jaydev Unadkat’s long wait to play the second Test for India seems to be ending soon. The left-arm seamer has made it to India’s Test squad after 12 years, replacing an injured Mohammad Shami. The Saurashtra captain has been eagerly waiting for this comeback and has tweeted out his emotions quite many times in the past after getting constantly overlooked. But all his hard work, that earned him 353 wickets in 96 First-class games, looks like paying him off the much-deserved dividends.

Unadkat made his test debut as a teenager, back in 2011, against New Zealand. He went wicketless in that game and conceded 101 runs and since then, could never don the India whites ever again. But now, he will travel to Bangladesh to add a little more firepower to the Indian bowling attack.

The Indian cricket fraternity was extremely elated on Unadkat’s return to the country’s Test set-up. Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who is also a part of the Bangladesh Tests, congratulated the 31-year-old pacer and termed his call-up a well-deserved one.

“Congratulations @JUnadkat. Well deserved,” Ashwin tweeted.

Several current and former Indian cricketer also took to Twitter and congratulated Unadkat. Here’s what they wrote:

Well deserved call up thisGoodluck @JUnadkat Go well.Domestic performances being rewarded is such a great feeling#IndianCricketTeam#INDvsBangladesh pic.twitter.com/NDkZXerlpn — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 10, 2022

Story of patience and persistence @JUnadkat well done buddy. Congratulations on your come back to the national side — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 10, 2022

Woke up to this amazing news. @JUnadkat ❤️✊ SO SO SO happy for you bro — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) December 10, 2022

When you don’t get it , you creat it Congratulations JD bhai(@JUnadkat ) #COMEBACK pic.twitter.com/BGIHpF5uzy — Chetan Sakariya (@Sakariya55) December 10, 2022

That’s absolutely magnificent JD @JUnadkat .Super happy and super proud for u my brother. #legend pic.twitter.com/nqtJMCUa1p— faiz fazal (@faizfazal) December 10, 2022

You are an inspiration to many. So happy for you. Heartiest Congratulations @JUnadkat ❤️— Jalaj Saxena (@jalajsaxena33) December 10, 2022

Unadkat’s record in first-class cricket grew and in last five years, he emerged as the leader of the Saurashtra side, leading their bowling attack from the front.

He was a central figure in Saurashtra’s first Ranji Trophy title win in 2019/20, picking a record-breaking 67 wickets, the most by a bowler in that season. In the last three Ranji Trophy seasons, Unadkat has picked up 115 wickets in 21 matches.

On the other hand, Shami had been earlier ruled out of India’s ODI series against Bangladesh due to sustaining a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead-up to the trip. He is currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

India have also given a call-up to Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, as skipper Rohit Sharma flew home to Mumbai to nurse a left thumb injury he picked up during the second ODI against Bangladesh.

