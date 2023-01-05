STR v HUR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2022-23 Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Match

STR v HUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Thursday’s Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Adelaide Strikers will lock horns with the Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday at the Adelaide Oval in match 30 of the Big Bash League 2022-23 season. The Strikers are fifth in the BBL table with six points from seven games at the time of writing. They have been in awful form, losing their last four matches in the league.

Both these sides faced each other on January 2 with the Hurricanes claiming victory on the day. Chris Lynn played a superb knock, getting 87 runs from 58 balls whereas none of the other players could match his prowess. Matt Short got a decent start and Colin de Grandhomme came for a quick cameo but none could convert them into big scores.

Hobart Hurricanes ran riot with the bat, winning convincingly with seven wickets and sixteen balls to spare. The Hurricanes would fancy their chances of a victory, keeping in mind their last encounter as well as the dismal run of Adelaide Strikers

Ahead of the match between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes; here is everything you need to know:

STR v HUR Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting right for the Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League match.

STR v HUR Live Streaming

The Big Bash League 2022-23 match between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

STR v HUR Match Details

The STR v HUR Big Bash League 2022-23 match will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide on Thursday, January 5, at 1:45 pm IST.

STR v HUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Matthew Short

Vice-Captain: Chris Lynn

Suggested Playing XI for STR v HUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Wade

Batter: Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Tim David

All-rounders: Matthew Short, Shadab Khan, Colin de Grandhomme

Bowlers: Henry Thornton, Wes Agar, Patrick Dooley, Rilee Meredith

Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Possible Starting XI:

Adelaide Strikers Predicted Starting Line-up: Matthew Short, Henry Hunt, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle

Hobart Hurricanes Predicted Starting Line-up: Matthew Wade, Tim David, Ben McDermott, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, James Neesham, Darcy Short, Rilee Meredith, Patrick Dooley, Joel Paris, Nathan Ellis

