STR vs HEA Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, 2021Match Ended122/10(32.2) RR 3.77
WI
BAN125/4(33.5) RR 3.69
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 6 wickets
- 4th ODI - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended228/6(50.0) RR 4.56
IRE
UAE116/10(36.0) RR 3.22
Ireland beat United Arab Emirates by 112 runs
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
STR vs HEA Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Best Picks / Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Captain / Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 21, 2021, 12:00 PM IST
STR vs HEA Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Both Adelaide and Brisbane have been in terrible form. After losing their respective previous matches, they will both be eyeing an impressive comeback. Currently, both the teams have five wins each to their credit. The two sides had previously met on December 23 in the Big Bash League 2020-21. In the fixture, the Strikers managed to defeat theHeat by 2 runs.STR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat match will start from 1:45 PM IST on Thursday, January 21 at the Adelaide Oval.
Adelaide are with 20 points from 11 matches after losing the January 15 match against Melbourne Stars by 111 runs. Brisbane on the contrary are with 21 points from the same number of matches. They lost the match against Perth Scorchers by 59 runs.
STR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat: Live Streaming
Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020-21 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020-21 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.
STR vs HEA Big Bash League2020-21, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
STR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat: Match Details
January 21 - 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Adelaide Oval.
STR vs HEA Big Bash League2020-21dream 11 team, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat
STR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat captain: Chris Lynn
STR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat vice-captain: Jack Wildermuth
STR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat wicket keeper: Alex Carey
STR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat batsmen: Philip Salt, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn, Marnus Labuschagne
STR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat all-rounders: Travis Head, Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory
STR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat bowlers: Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Mark Steketee
STR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11 against Brisbane Heat: Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C & WK), Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Michael Neser, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar.
STR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat probable playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers: Chris Lynn (c), Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Lewis Gregory, Michael Neser, Marnus Labuschagne, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Morne Morkel, Xavier Bartlett
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
