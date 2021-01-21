Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Best Picks / Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Captain / Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

STR vs HEA Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Both Adelaide and Brisbane have been in terrible form. After losing their respective previous matches, they will both be eyeing an impressive comeback. Currently, both the teams have five wins each to their credit. The two sides had previously met on December 23 in the Big Bash League 2020-21. In the fixture, the Strikers managed to defeat theHeat by 2 runs.STR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat match will start from 1:45 PM IST on Thursday, January 21 at the Adelaide Oval.

Adelaide are with 20 points from 11 matches after losing the January 15 match against Melbourne Stars by 111 runs. Brisbane on the contrary are with 21 points from the same number of matches. They lost the match against Perth Scorchers by 59 runs.

STR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat: Live Streaming

Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020-21 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020-21 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

STR vs HEA Big Bash League2020-21, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

STR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat: Match Details

January 21 - 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Adelaide Oval.

STR vs HEA Big Bash League2020-21dream 11 team, Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat

STR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat captain: Chris Lynn

STR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat vice-captain: Jack Wildermuth

STR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat wicket keeper: Alex Carey

STR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat batsmen: Philip Salt, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn, Marnus Labuschagne

STR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat all-rounders: Travis Head, Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory

STR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat bowlers: Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Mark Steketee

STR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11 against Brisbane Heat: Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C & WK), Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Michael Neser, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar.

STR vs HEA Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat probable playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers: Chris Lynn (c), Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Lewis Gregory, Michael Neser, Marnus Labuschagne, Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Morne Morkel, Xavier Bartlett