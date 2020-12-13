STR vs HUR Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueMatch Ended186/5(20.0) RR 9.3
AUS
IND174/7(20.0) RR 9.3
Australia beat India by 12 runs
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunMatch Ended194/5(20.0) RR 9.7
AUS
IND195/4(20.0) RR 9.7
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
STR vs HUR Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
STR vs HUR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / STR vs HUR Dream11 Best Picks / STR vs HUR Dream11 Captain / STR vs HUR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 13, 2020, 8:36 AM IST
STR vs HUR Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Adelaide Strikers will eye to begin their Big Bash League 2020 campaign when they take on Hobart Hurricanes on Sunday, December 13. The BBL 2020 Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes will be played at the Blundstone Arena, Hobart. On the other side, Hobart Hurricanes are coming into this game after registering a 16-run win in their last fixture against defending champions Sydney Sixers.
The Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes fixture will commence at 8:30 PM IST.
This year, in BBL 2020, teams will play 61 matches, which includes five knockout round matches. The Big Bash League final will be played on February 6.
STR vs HUR Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Live Streaming
All the Big Bash League 2020 matches will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India. Cricket lovers can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. The BBL 2020 live streaming is available on Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.
STR vs HUR Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
STR vs HUR Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes: Match Details
December 13 - 8:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Blundstone Arena.
STR vs HUR Big Bash League dream 11 team, Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes:
STR vs HUR Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes captain: D’Arcy Short
STR vs HUR Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes vice-captain: James Faulkner
STR vs HUR Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes wicketkeeper: Peter Handscomb
STR vs HUR Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes batsmen: Colin Ingram, Tim David, Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald
STR vs HUR Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes all-rounders: D’Arcy Short (C), James Faulkner
STR vs HUR Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes bowlers: Danny Briggs, Daniel Worral, Rashid Khan, Riley Meredith
STR vs HUR Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers playing 11 vs Hobart Hurricanes: Jake Weatherald, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Ryan Gibson, Mathew Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (C), Daniel Worral, Danny Briggs.
STR vs HUR Big Bash League Adelaide Strikers playing 11 vs Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Will Jacks, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb (C & WK), Mac Wright, Tim David, James Faulkner, Riley Meredith, Johan Botha, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking