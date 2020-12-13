STR vs HUR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / STR vs HUR Dream11 Best Picks / STR vs HUR Dream11 Captain / STR vs HUR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

STR vs HUR Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Adelaide Strikers will eye to begin their Big Bash League 2020 campaign when they take on Hobart Hurricanes on Sunday, December 13. The BBL 2020 Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes will be played at the Blundstone Arena, Hobart. On the other side, Hobart Hurricanes are coming into this game after registering a 16-run win in their last fixture against defending champions Sydney Sixers.

The Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes fixture will commence at 8:30 PM IST.

This year, in BBL 2020, teams will play 61 matches, which includes five knockout round matches. The Big Bash League final will be played on February 6.

All the Big Bash League 2020 matches will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India. Cricket lovers can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. The BBL 2020 live streaming is available on Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

December 13 - 8:40 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Blundstone Arena.

STR vs HUR Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes captain: D’Arcy Short

STR vs HUR Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes vice-captain: James Faulkner

STR vs HUR Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes wicketkeeper: Peter Handscomb

STR vs HUR Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes batsmen: Colin Ingram, Tim David, Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald

STR vs HUR Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes all-rounders: D’Arcy Short (C), James Faulkner

STR vs HUR Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes bowlers: Danny Briggs, Daniel Worral, Rashid Khan, Riley Meredith

STR vs HUR Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers playing 11 vs Hobart Hurricanes: Jake Weatherald, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Ryan Gibson, Mathew Renshaw, Jonathan Wells, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle (C), Daniel Worral, Danny Briggs.

STR vs HUR Big Bash League Adelaide Strikers playing 11 vs Hobart Hurricanes: D’Arcy Short, Will Jacks, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb (C & WK), Mac Wright, Tim David, James Faulkner, Riley Meredith, Johan Botha, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland.