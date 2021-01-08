Know when and where to watch STR vs REN BBL 2020-21 live streaming.

STR vs REN Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | After defeating the Renegades in the previous match, the Strikers will be aiming for their second win against the team in the upcoming fixture in the Big Bash League 2020-21. The Strikers' performance till has not been great as they have managed only to win four matches. In the tournament between eight teams, the Strikers currently feature at the fourth spot. Their upcoming match against Melbourne Renegades is scheduled for Friday,January 8 at 12:40 PM IST.

Renegades are currently not in form as they have only one win to their credit. The latest outing that they played was against the strikers. In the match, Renegades lost by 59 runs.The final match of the 61 match series will take place on February 6.

Big Bash League 2020-21 Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades: Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C & WK), Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway.

Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers: Aaron Finch (C), Sam Harper (WK), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Jack Prestwidge, Josh Lalor, Noor Ahmad, Kane Richardson

At what time willthe Big Bash League 2020-21Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades match start?

Big Bash League 2020-21Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades will kick off at 12:40 PM IST on Friday, January 8 at the at the Adelaide Oval.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Big Bash League 2020-21Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades match?

Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020-21 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD.

How can I stream the Big Bash League 2020-21Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades match in India?

To watch the BBL 2020-21 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.