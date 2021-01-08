Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Best Picks / Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Captain / Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

STR vs REN Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips| Melbourne Renegades have lost the last seven out of eight matches in the Big Bash League 2020-21. It comes as no surprise that the time presently occupy the last spot. Strikershave been performing quite average with four wins from eight matches. At this point, both the teams really need to work on their form to secure a good position in the league.

STR vs REN Big Bash League 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades match will be played on Friday, January 8 at 12:40 PM ISTat the Adelaide Oval. The lastmatch that the two teams played was against each other. In the fixture, Renegades lost by 59 runs.

STR vs REN Big Bash League 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades: Live Streaming

Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020-21 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020-21 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades

Renegades: Live Score

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades: Match Details

January 8 - 12:40 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Adelaide Oval.

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades captain: Alex Carey

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades vice-captain: Rashid Khan

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades wicket keeper: Alex Carey, Sam Harpe

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades batsmen: Aaron Finch, Phil Salt, Jonathan Wells

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades all-rounders: Matt Renshaw, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim

Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades bowlers: Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Kane Richardson

Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades: Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C & WK), Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Harry Conway.

Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers: Aaron Finch (C), Sam Harper (WK), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey, Beau Webster, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Jack Prestwidge, Josh Lalor, Noor Ahmad, Kane Richardson