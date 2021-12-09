STR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, December 09, 01:45 PM IST

STR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades: In the sixth match of the Big Bash League 2021-22, Adelaide Strikers will square off against Melbourne Renegades. Adelaide Oval in Adelaide will host the match at 01:45 PM IST on December 09, Thursday.

This is the second time that the two teams will play againsteach other in BBL 2021-22. The first game between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades was a nail-biting affair as Renegades recorded a victory by just two runs. Bowlers ruled the game from the teams.

For Melbourne, Zakir Khan picked up a three-wicket haul while from Adelaide camp, it was Peter Siddle who returned with three scalps. Melbourne collected three points owing to their victory and are sitting at fourth place in the points table.

Adelaide, on the other hand, have two points to their name and are occupying fifth place. Playing on Thursday, the team will be desperate to perform well and avenge their last defeat.

Ahead of the match between Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades; here is everything you need to know:

STR vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jake Weatherald

Vice-Captain- Sam Harper

Suggested Playing XI for STR vs REN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sam Harper, Harry Nielson

Batters: Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Mackenzie Harvey

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Rashid Khan

STR vs REN Probable XIs:

Adelaide Strikers: Rashid Khan, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells, Liam Scott, Daniel Drew, George Garton, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle ©, Matthew Short, Harry Nielson (wk)

Melbourne Renegades: Jonathan Merlo, James Pattinson, Sam Harper (wk), Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, James Seymour, Mohammad Nabi, Will Sutherland, Kane Richardson (c), Reece Topley, Zahir Khan

