STR vs SCO Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Adelaide Strikers will take on Perth Scorchers in the 21st match of the Big Bash League 2020-21 today. Strikers, who are currently positioned fourth in the table, would be looking for their fourth win of the series and break into the top three. Scorchers have had a very poor tournament as they have not won even a single match so far. In their last encounter, Scorchers lost the match with a huge margin of 71 runs. They would have a tough time reversing that outcome in the upcoming match, which will be played at 1:45 PM IST at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide.

All matches of the Big Bash League 2020-21 can be watched on Sony TEN network on TV and online live streaming on SonyLiv.

December 31 – 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

STR vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11 against Perth Scorchers: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (WK), Jonathan Wells, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Danny Briggs

STR vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21, Perth Scorchers probable playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers: Josh Inglis (WK), Colin Munro, Jason Roy, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner, Jhye Richardson, Cameron Bancroft, Aaron Hardie, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed