Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Best Picks / Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Captain / Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

STR vs STA Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Both Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars had started the Big Bash league 2020-21in good form. But,as the tournament has progressed,both the teams’ form havedeteriorated. In the last five fixtures, Strikers have only registered their win twice, while the Stars have only managed to win one match of their last 5 matches.

Currently, the Stars are placed at the seventh spot of the point table with three wins and 15 points from eight matches. In the previous game, they were on the losing side against Brisbane Heat.

Strikers,on the other hand, have managed fours wins and 17 points from nine matches. In the lastmatch, they too were on the losing side against Renegades.

STR vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars match is scheduled for 1:45 PM IST on January 11, Monday at the Adelaide Oval.

STR vs STA Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars: Live Streaming

Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020-21 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020-21 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

STR vs STA Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

STR vs STA Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars: Match Details

January 11 - 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Adelaide Oval.

STR vs STA Big Bash League dream 11 team, Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars

STR vs STA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars captain: Alex Carey

STR vs STA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars vice-captain: Glenn Maxwell

STR vs STA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars wicket keeper: Alex Carey

STR vs STA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars batsmen: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright

STR vs STA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars all-rounders: Matt Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

STR vs STA Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars bowlers: Liam Hatcher, Wes Agar, Adam Zampa

STR vs STA Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11 against Melbourne Stars: Philip Salt, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C & WK), Jonathan Wells, Jake Weatherald, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Danny Briggs, Wes Agar, Cameron Valente, Harry Conway

STR vs STA Big Bash League Melbourne Stars probable playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (C), Ben Dunk (WK), Seb Gotch, Sam Rainbird, Nick Larkin, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa