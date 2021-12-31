STR vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For BBL 2021-22, December 31, 1:45 PM IST

STR vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021-22 match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder: Adelaide Strikers will have a go at Sydney Thunder in the upcoming 28th match of Big Bash League 2021. The much-anticipated clash will be conducted at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide at 01:45 PM IST on December 31, Friday.

Adelaide Strikers are losing back-to-back games in the tournament. The team has lost five games so far while winning just one match. The team needs to make amends at the earliest to not lose their grip in the league. With just seven points, Strikers are occupying the second-last place in the standings.

Sydney Thunder, on the other hand, have done well as compared to the Strikers and will start the match as favorites. Thunder have won three games while losing as many matches. Unlike Strikers, the team secured a victory in their most recent game against table-toppers Perth Scorchers by 34 runs.

Ahead of the match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder; here is everything you need to know:

STR vs THU Telecast

STR vs THU match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

STR vs THU Live Streaming

The Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

STR vs THU Match Details

The Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder contest will be played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide at 01:45 PM IST on December 31, Friday.

STR vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Matthew Short

Vice-captain: Alex Hales

Suggested Playing XI for STR vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Harry Nielson, Sam Billings

Batters: Alex Hales, Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells, Alex Ross

Allrounders: Daniel Sams, Matthew Short

Bowlers: Saqib Mahmood, Tanveer Sangha, Rashid Khan

STR vs THU Probable XIs

Adelaide Strikers: George Garton, Rashid Khan, Matthew Short, Harry Nielson (wk), Jake Weatherald, Jonathan Wells, Daniel Drew, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Peter Siddle, Ryan Gibson

Sydney Thunder: Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Matthew Gilkes, Alex Hales, Jason Sangha, Sam Billings (wk), Alex Ross, Nathan McAndrew, Chris Green (c), Saqib Mahmood, Tanveer Sangha

