Striking Emotional Balance Key for India Ahead of Women's T20 World Cup: WV Raman

India women's cricket team coach WV Raman believes his players will need to 'try and strike an emotional balance' if they are to go far in the Women's T20 World Cup to be held in Australia later this year.
"This set has been playing together for a while now and they need to approach this tournament without harping on the fact that it's a World Cup. The best way is to take it one game at a time. Collectively, we need to try and strike an emotional balance. Emotions are crucial because there will be a lot of highs and lows in a T20 tournament," Raman told The Times of India.
"We all know anything can happen in such a short game. The important thing will be for all of us is to ensure that we don't really swing from one end of the spectrum to the other in terms of emotions. If we can try and strike a balance and keep it level, one way or the other, then I think we will do very well," he added.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will take on hosts Australia and England in a tri-series before the tournament, something that Raman believes will be of 'tremendous help' to his side as far as planning for the tournament is concerned.
"I think the tri-series (with Australia and England) will be of tremendous help considering we're playing two quality sides and that we would be pushed hard. That is a good thing leading up to a tournament where attention is going to be on all teams.
"It's a tough series and it's also nicely spaced out. We have enough time before we start the first game in the tri-series which means we have a lot of time to acclimatize to the conditions."
The last tournament saw India make it to the semi-finals before losing to eventual runners-up England, but Raman believes they have come a long way since then.
"Plenty of progress has been made. The team is finding equilibrium in terms of composition and the way in which the girls have been approaching their training and skill sessions. It's good to see the amount of progress individually and collectively."
