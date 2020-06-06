Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Struck by Amphan and Coronavirus, CAB Call Off 2019/20 Local Season

The CAB on principle took a decision to make the surroundings of Eden Gardens greener after Kolkata lost almost 15,000 trees to Super Cyclone Amphan.

Cricketnext Staff |June 6, 2020, 8:49 AM IST
Struck by Amphan and Coronavirus, CAB Call Off 2019/20 Local Season

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Friday decided to call off all the tournaments for the season 2019-20 keeping in mind health and safety of players and all concerned, it said in a statement.

The CAB held a tournament committee meeting in presence of the office bearers at Eden Gardens.

The CAB on principle took a decision to make the surroundings of Eden Gardens greener after Kolkata lost almost 15,000 trees to Super Cyclone Amphan.

"After a prolonged and detailed deliberation all the tournaments for the season 2019-20 have been called off for this season as the health and safety of our players is paramount to the association. It was also decided that it would be a fresh season when we start next. There will be no continuity from this season," CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said.

The meeting began by observing a minute's silence in memory of Subrata Sarkar who passed away during the countrywide lockdown.

The members remembered his services to the game and cricket and contribution towards the association.

The current situation was reviewed and the recommendation of the medical committee, where the doctors suggested that the situation is still not conducive to start local cricket, was conveyed to the members present for the meeting, the statement said.

This effectively draws curtains on the first division, second division and all age-group tournaments for the current season.

"The season had started off well with the first division, second division and age-group tournaments, but had to be stopped abruptly due to the advent of this pandemic. But we are hopeful and confident that the next season will be a fresh start and will be played with great success," said chairman of tournament committee Nitish Ranjan Dutta.

Meanwhile, CAB office bearers, led by Avishek planted saplings on the outer periphery of L Block to mark the World Environment Day.

The CAB on principle took a decision to make the surroundings of Eden Gardens greener after Kolkata lost almost 15,000 trees to Super Cyclone Amphan.

Amphancabcoronavirus pandemiccricket association of bengaleden gardens

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more