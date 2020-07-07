STT vs SCC Dream11 Team ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Stockholm Tigers vs Saltsjobaden CC – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 7, 2020

STT vs SCC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka | Dream11 European Cricket Series will now move to Stockholm's Botkyrka. Sweden's capital city recently hosted a T10 series between June 15 and June 19 in which Pakistanska Foreningen emerged as the victors and the next installment begins July 7. Teams will face the other four teams of the group once each in the group stage after which the top two teams from both the groups will move into the four-match knockouts to be held on July 10. All the matches will be played at the Märsta Cricket Club in Stockholm.
STT vs SCC ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Live Streaming Details
Live-streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode
STT vs SCC ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Live Score/Scorecard
STT vs SCC ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Match Details
July 7– 7:30 PM IST from Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm
STT vs SCC ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka My Dream11 Team
STT vs SCC Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Tanin Ahmed
STT vs SCC Dream11 Team Batsmen: Imran Ullah, Faheem Shah, Bipu Rais
STT vs SCC Dream11 Team All-rounders: Faruk Ahmed, Aftab Ahmad (VICE CAPTAIN), Khalid Mehmood, Khurshed Alam
STT vs SCC Dream11 Team Bowlers: Shah Zeb, Sayem Chowdhury (CAPTAIN), Akash Islam
STT vs SCC Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Stockholm Tigers Faruk Ahmed (C), Humayun Kabir (WK), Hafizur Rahman, Akash Islam, Rizvi Hoque, Tanin Ahmed, Sayem Chowdhury, Asif Ferdous, Bipu Rais, Liton Sarkar, Roni Gupta.
Saltsjobaden Aftab Ahmad, Khurshed Alam, Khalid Mehmood, Arslan Ali, Imran Ullah, Shahid Ali, Shah Zeb, Qazi Rashid, Muhammad Munir (C), Javed Ahmad, Faheem Shah (WK).
