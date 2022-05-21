STT vs SMI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match, May 21, 12:30 PM IST

STT vs SMI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 match between: Following the conclusion of the Group A league games, it is now time for Group B teams to take the field in the ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022. As many as five teams Stockholm Mumbai Indians, Hammarby, Marsta, Stockholm Tigers and Umea are part of Group B.

All the teams will play against each other twice in the league and Norsborq Cricket Ground will be the venue of all the matches. In the first Group B fixture, Stockholm Tigers will battle it out against Stockholm Mumbai Indians.

Stockholm Tigers will be taking the field after a gap of two years. Their last outing came in the ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka 2020. The team failed to impress with just one victory from three league matches. The Tigers have a good squad this time around.

The Stockholm Mumbai Indians last played in the ECS T10 Stockholm 2020. The tournament didn’t go as per the plan for the cricket club as they lost all their six league matches. SMI will hope for a much better performance this season with players like Pratik Sankhe and Avinash Donagre in their ranks.

Ahead of the match between Stockholm Tigers and Stockholm Mumbai Indians, here is everything you need to know:

STT vs SMI Telecast

Stockholm Tigers vs Stockholm Mumbai Indians game will not be telecast in India.

STT vs SMI Live Streaming

The ECS Sweden Stockholm 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

STT vs SMI Match Details

STT vs SMI match will be played at the Norsborq Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST on May 21, Saturday.

STT vs SMI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Avinash Donagre

Vice-Captain – Ahmed Kawser

Suggested Playing XI for STT vs SMI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Humayun Jyoti

Batters: Raz Imtiaz, Faruk Ahmed, Pratik Sankhe, Avinash Donagre

All-rounders: Arif Hossain, Ahmed Kawser, Ruturaj Dhage

Bowlers: Asif Ferdous, Swapnil Kale, Nikhil Pandya

STT vs SMI Probable XIs:

Stockholm Tigers: Rizvi Hoque, Asif Ferdous, Humayun Jyoti, Raz Imtiaz, Faruk Ahmed, Ashraful Alam, Deba Sen, Arif Hossain, Sayem Chowdhury, Shahnawazur Rahman, Ahmed Kawser

Stockholm Mumbai Indians: Ankur Kakroo, Tushar Ojha, Pratik Sankhe, Mrunal Pawar, Avinash Donagre, Sanjay Mahajan, Swapnil Kale, Nikhil Pandya, Prasad Tengali, Sunil Kaklij, Ruturaj Dhage

