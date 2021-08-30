Stuart Binny Announces Retirement From International And First-Class Cricket

India allrounder Stuart Binny has announced his retirement from international and first-class cricket. Binny represented India in six Tests, 14 ODIs and three T20Is between 2014 and 2016.

The 37-year-old announced his decision in a statement thanking BCCI and his domestic side Karnataka for their respective roles in his cricketing journey. Binny is the son of Roger Binny, a former India selector who was part of the 1983 world cup winning squad.

“I would like to inform you that I have decided to retire from first class and international cricket," Binny wrote. “It has given me tremendous joy and pride to have represented my country at the highest international level," he added.

Binny scored 194 runs and took three wickets in Tests while in ODIs, he scored 230 runs and took 20 wickets. In T20Is, he scored 24 runs and took one wicket.

“I would like to acknowledge the huge role that the BCCI have played in my cricketing journey. Their support and faith over the years have been invaluable. My cricketing journey would not even have started had it not been for Karnataka state and their support. It has been an honour to captain and win trophies with my state," he said.

Binny’s most memorable performance in India colours came in an ODI against Bangladesh in 2014 when he broke Anil Kumble’s record for the best individual bowling figures in the format for his country.

He produced a sensational spell taking 6/4 in just 4.4 overs as India bowled out Bangladesh for 58 after having themselves being shot out for 105 in a low-scoring affair.

Here’s Binny’s full statement

Dear Sir/Ma’am,

I would like to inform you that I have decided to retire from first class and international cricket.

It has given me tremendous joy and pride to have represented my country at the highest international level.

I would like to acknowledge the huge role that the BCCI have played in my cricketing journey. Their support and faith over the years have been invaluable. My cricketing journey would not even have started had it not been for Karnataka state and their support. It has been an honour to captain and win trophies with my state.

I would also like to thank all the IPL teams that have enriched my career. A decade to cherish with Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Thank you to the members of the media who have covered my journey from the inception and highlighted my achievements.

I am grateful to the coaches who encouraged me, to the selectors who put their faith in me.To friends who shared my cricketing journey with overwhelming pride, to colleagues who put their hearts out on the battlefield with me. To my captains who entrusted me.

None of this would have been possible had it not been for my family, I stepped out on the field everyday thinking of them.

The game of cricket runs through my blood, and I will always look to give back to the game that has given me everything.

I thank you for your continued support in my next innings.

Stuart Terence Binny

