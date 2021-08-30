Stuart Binny Retires: A Look at His Top-three Performances in International Cricket

Former Indian allrounder Stuart Binny has quit international and first-class cricket. The 37-year-old represented India in six Tests, 14 ODIs and three T20Is.

Binny in a statement on Monday, said, “I would like to acknowledge the huge role the BCCI has played in my cricketing journey. Their support and faith over the years have been invaluable. My cricketing journey would not even have started had it not been for the Karnataka state and their support. It has been an honour to captain and win trophies with my state.”

Even though Binny was not a consistent presence in the Indian set-up, he managed to leave his mark, setting a new all-time record for India in ODIs - the best bowling figures by an Indian in the format at the international level.

Binny’s big-hitting abilities combined with the swing he could produce made him a delightful prospect. In spite of possessing the qualities, he was not able to consolidate his spot in the Indian squad.

He left an impression in 2013 thanks to his performance in the Indian Premier League, scoring 293 runs and taking six wickets. In the same year, he was also named in India A squad for the South Africa tour and soon he was called in the senior team for their ODI tour of New Zealand.

Binny was also picked in India’s squad for their ODI tour of Bangladesh and it was his performance in this tour that brought him into the limelight.

During India’s tour of Bangladesh, Binny surprised everyone after he picked six wickets while giving away kist four runs in the second ODI at Mirpur in a low-scoring thriller.

As he bids adieu to international and first-class cricket, we take a look at his top performances for India

6/4 in 4.4 overs vs Bangladesh in 2014

Without a doubt, his top performance in India colours was in 2014 against Bangladesh when he picked six wickets while conceding just four runs in 4.4 overs. Binny’s otherworldly performance also outshone Bangladesh debutant Taskin Ahmed’s 5 for 28 as India snatched victory from the jaws of defeat.

Batting first, India were bowled out for 105 runs. However, Binny created magic with the ball as India won the match by 47 runs via the DLS method.

78 runs off 114 balls vs England in 2014

Binny scored an impressive 78 runs off 114 balls on his Test debut as India drew the first match of a five-match series against England in 2014. India were in deep trouble in the second innings of the match as they lost their top six batsmen for 168 runs and they were just 129 runs ahead. However, Binny played sensibly helping his team declare at 391/9 with the contest ending in a draw.

77 runs off 76 balls vs Zimbabwe in 2015

Despite Ambati Rayudu’s brilliant century and Ajinkya Rahane’s valuable contribution of 34 runs, India were in trouble in their first ODI match against Zimbabwe in 2015 as no other batter in the top six was able to cross the mark of five runs. Batting at number seven, Binny hammered 77 runs off 76 balls as India won the match by four runs.

