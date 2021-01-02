Stuart Broad Has A 'Magical Start' to 2021, Announces Engagement to Girlfriend Mollie King

The English speedster had a fine outing last year in Tests. Broad will depart for the upcoming Test series in Sri Lanka. The veteran pacer emerged as the highest wicket-taker in Tests in 2020.

England and Nottinghamshire ace cricketer Stuart Broad welcomed the year by going down on one knee to pop the big question to his girlfriend Mollie King, who is a singer and BBC Radio 1 presenter. The fast-bowler announced his engagement to the world via social media. Broad and King were enjoying a walk along the countryside before King said yes.

Also read: Rohit Sharma & Four Others Put in Isolation as Cricket Australia & BCCI Probe Dine-out

The couple posted a picture from the day of their engagement while revealing the good news. The England cricket star posted a snap where he can be kissing his fiancée. On the evening of January 1, 2021, Broad wrote, "The best way to start 2021."

Many former cricketers and teammates congratulated the newly engaged duo. The likes of Michael Vaughan, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Darren Gough, Steven Finn, among others, congratulated Broad and King on the happy occasion.

King responded to Broad’s announcement post on Instagram, saying, "A thousand times yes!” The Saturdays singer also shared the same picture on Instagram. flaunting the sparkling engagement ring on her finger. She celebrated the most magical start to their New Year by captioning the cherished romantic moment as, “I still can't believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you @stuartbroad.”

Broad and Mollie’s love story dates back to 2012 when they got romantically linked. They got back together after a brief separation for a few months in 2018.

The English speedster had a fine outing last year in Tests. Broad will depart for the upcoming Test series in Sri Lanka. The veteran pacer emerged as the highest wicket-taker in Tests in 2020. He crossed the 500-wicket mark picking up 38 wickets in 8 Tests. Broad was nominated for the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year award, won by Formula 1 star Sir Lewis Hamilton.