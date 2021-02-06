India vs England: Stuart Broad Mocks ICC as World Body Lauds Virat Kohli for 'Spirit of Cricket' Before the England team’s physiotherapist could reach the field to help out Root, Kohli helped him out by stretching his leg.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli seems to be on a stereotype shattering spree. After taking paternity leave to stay by his wife Anushka Sharma’s side during her pregnancy, Virat helped the skipper of his rival team who cramped his leg.

On Friday India and England commenced with the first test match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. England cricket team captain Joe Root suffered a cramp during the third session of the match and that is when Kohli displayed his sportsman spirit and helped the opponent skipper.

The heartwarming gesture was much appreciated and even the International Cricket Council posted a picture on Instagram commending Kohli. Captioning the image, ICC wrotethat when England captain Root was struck by cramps, Kohli was the first to aid. The cricket board hailed it as, “a heart-warming Spirit of Cricket gesture”.

The post has been liked by over 6,41,680 users and has attracted several reactions but one comment that really stood out was by British player Stuart Broad. The 34-year-old player brought in a hilarious interpretation of ICC’s caption and wrote, “I ran a drink out too, spirit of cricket award?”

Stuart’s comment has been liked by over 16.5k Instagram users.

However, it seems Kohli’s aid really provided that magic touch to Root’s performance as he went on to score 150 plus score that has given England a boost in their opening performance.Meanwhile, Indian bowlers Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrahand Ravichandran Ashwin could not break the batting partnership of Ben Stokes andRoot, which can prove to be quite a problem for the hosts.

On the second day of the first test match on Saturday, England began with 263 for three and by lunch, the team was at 355/3. Root has also created a record by scoring the highest score by an England batsman in India, with their total score at 454/4.