Stuart Broad Reclaims Second Spot in ICC Test Rankings; Here’s How he Reacted
The world governing body of cricket, the International Cricket Council recently released the updated list of ICC Test rankings on its website. While many players were seen to be rising up and falling down the standings, English bowler Stuart Broad managed to reclaim the second spot in the best bowler rankings in the longest format of the game.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 16, 2020, 4:32 PM IST
The English speedster replaced New Zealand’s Neil Wagner who fell down to the third position. But the situation surrounding the update did not sit well with the cricket fraternity. People were left confused as Broad has not played in any Test match since August this year, whereas Wagner was part of the Kiwi Playing XI in the two-match Test series against West Indies.
Not only did he play, but the left-arm seamer was also very successful as well. Wagner ended up picking six wickets across two innings in the first Test and bagged three wickets in the next game. So how was he falling in the rankings was a bit cloudy.
Broad himself expressed curiosity behind the changed rankings. Replying to ICC’s tweet, the bowler asked how he climbed up the ranks if he has not played for the past many months in the Test format all together.
ICC announced the latest bowling ranking in Tests on its official twitter account on December 15. The tweet said; “Stuart Broad has displaced Neil Wagner to recapture the No.2 spot in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Player Rankings for bowling”.
Broad was quick to respond. He left a reply saying: “How? I’ve not played since August” long with a laughing emoji. However, the reply was likely deleted afterwards.
According to the list, all the players in top 5 have remained in their previous positions, except for Broad and Wagner. Pat Cummins of Australia retains the top spot. Tim Southee of New Zealand and Kagiso Rabada of South Africa are at the fourth and fifth position. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin from India are in the top 10.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking