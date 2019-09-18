Stuart Broad Reveals How Richard Hadlee's Advice Helped Him in Ashes Performance

England fast bowler Stuart Broad played a pivotal part in his side’s 2-2 Ashes series draw, as the 33-year-old bagged 23 wickets in five-test series.
After his inspiring performance, Broad credited former New Zealand all-rounder Richard Hadlee’s email for his excellent returns.
Broad, who grew up idolizing Hadlee, had sought advice from the latter during England's spin-dominated series in Sri Lanka last year.
"He sent me a detailed, two-page email in reply about why he changed and what he did. It was awesome. That in particular was what inspired me to go for it," Broad wrote for the Daily Mail in January.
During that series, Broad had surpassed Hadlee’s tally of 431 wickets, but at 33, he wanted to prolong his career by reducing his run-up, making himself, “more compact at the crease and heightening the release position".
Hadlee too, was keen on helping the fast bowler, but played down the impact that he had on Broad’s bowling.
"I can't take any credit because advice is advice, and you've still got to get out there and adapt and perform. He's absolutely done that," Hadlee told Stuff.
"I've written a piece for his [Broad's] benefit programme saying I might be asking him for advice now."
In the absence of James Anderson, Broad played the role of lead bowler well and finished the second-highest wicket-taker after Australia’s Pat Cummins (29 wickets at 19.62).
"To see him mature and develop and perform the way that he has… he's on the verge of greatness. He's passed all the wickets that I got and the bowling combination with Jimmy Anderson make them categorically the most successful new ball attack in the history of the game. It's an extraordinary performance," added Hadlee.
Hadlee in his career too had made a decision to shorten his run up at the age of 29. That prolonged his career by good 10 year.
Simply there was less stress and strain on the body and fewer injuries, I could bowl in longer spells and come back relatively fresh far quicker.
"I had to refine my technique and it gave me better rhythm and allowed me to get close to the stumps at delivery. I could hold my position to keep myself more upright.
"I probably lacked a bit in pace, but I made up for it by being a lot more consistent and reliable. I developed better skills of swing and seam and could still bowl the effort ball, and put batsmen on their backsides.
"That was what I talked to him [Broad] about."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Stuart Broad Reveals How Richard Hadlee's Advice Helped Him in Ashes Performance
England fast bowler Stuart Broad played a pivotal part in his side’s 2-2 Ashes series draw, as the 33-year-old bagged 23 wickets in five-test series.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 16, 2019, 6:13 PM IST
Ashes 2019: Five Biggest Disappointments Across The Series
Cricketnext Staff | September 16, 2019, 6:39 PM IST
Ashes 2019: The Five Star Performers Across The Series
Cricketnext Staff | September 16, 2019, 9:13 AM IST
Ashes 2019: Root Plots Ashes Success Down Under After Series Draw
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Wed, 18 Sep, 2019
ZIM v BANChittagong ZAC
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Fri, 20 September, 2019
ZIM v AFGChittagong ZAC All Fixtures
Team Rankings