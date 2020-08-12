Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs

Stuart Broad Says Dad Chris Off Christmas Card List After Sanction

England quick Stuart Broad says his father, match referee Chris Broad, is off his Christmas card list after he fined him for giving Pakistan's Yasir Shah a sendoff in the first test.

Reuters |August 12, 2020, 3:34 PM IST
Stuart Broad Says Dad Chris Off Christmas Card List After Sanction

SOUTHAMPTON, England England quick Stuart Broad says his father, match referee Chris Broad, is off his Christmas card list after he fined him for giving Pakistan’s Yasir Shah a send-off in the first test.

The bowler was fined 15% of his match fee and given a demerit point for his behaviour on Saturday as England went on to clinch the series opener in Manchester by three wickets.

After England’s ‘Barmy Army’ supporters group tweeted the news of his sanction on Tuesday, Broad said of his father: “He’s off the Christmas card & present list.”

Chris Broad would not normally officiate in a match involving his son but he is overseeing all six of England’s home tests this summer because of travel restrictions imposed to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

It was the bowlers’ third demerit point in the last 24 months. Another demerit point picked up in the second test, which begins in Southampton on Thursday, would trigger a one-test suspension.

