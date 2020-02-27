Stuart Broad Signs New Two-year Contract With Nottinghamshire
England pacer Stuart Broad has extended his stay with Nottinghamshire by signing a new two-year contract. The 33-year-old, who is England's second leading wicket taker of all time in Test cricket with 485 scalps to his name, will take in his 13th and 14th seasons with the club as part of his new deal.
