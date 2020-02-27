Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Stuart Broad Signs New Two-year Contract With Nottinghamshire

England pacer Stuart Broad has extended his stay with Nottinghamshire by signing a new two-year contract. The 33-year-old, who is England's second leading wicket taker of all time in Test cricket with 485 scalps to his name, will take in his 13th and 14th seasons with the club as part of his new deal.

IANS |February 27, 2020, 10:24 AM IST
London: England pacer Stuart Broad has extended his stay with Nottinghamshire by signing a new two-year contract. The 33-year-old, who is England's second leading wicket taker of all time in Test cricket with 485 scalps to his name, will take in his 13th and 14th seasons with the club as part of his new deal.

"Every time I step out at Trent Bridge, it feels just as special as the first time I walked onto the turf at three or four years old," Broad said in an official statement.

"I love Nottingham being my home, I love playing for the club and I certainly can't envisage myself playing for any other county."

Last year, Broad enjoyed stellar success on the international stage, helping himself to 30 Test wickets at an average of 23 across England's home Tests before taking more wickets than any of his countrymen during the winter tour of South Africa.

Broad, who signed for Notts from Leicestershire in 2008, enjoyed a Testimonial Year in 2019 and was instrumental in trophy successes for his county in 2010, 2013 and 2017.

His 40 red-ball appearances for the Green and Golds have heralded 147 wickets at an average of 24, with 17 of them coming from seven appearances in 2019.

