Top Ten Wicket-Takers in Tests in 2020: Stuart Broad, Tim Southee & Others

The year saw Cricket being cut short thanks to Covid-19 outbreak but when it came to Test match cricket, we had English and Kiwi dominance in the wicket charts. While four of the bowlers were Englishmen, three of them were from New Zealand.

The year saw Cricket being cut short thanks to Covid-19 outbreak but when it came to Test match cricket, we had English and Kiwi dominance in the wicket charts. While four of the bowlers were Englishmen, three of them were from New Zealand. Here is the full list:

Stuart Broad(Mat:8, Wickets:38, Avg: 14.76): One of the best strike bowlers of England, pacer Stuart Broad has topped the bowling charts in the year 2020 which included two good series against West Indies and Pakistan after the cricket resumed. That include a match-winning performance against Windies in the third Test where he accounted for a ten-wicket haul.

Test Team of 2020: England and New Zealand Dominate, R Ashwin Lone Indian in the XI

Tim Southee (Mat:5, Wickets: 30, Avg: 16.43): Tim Southee’s ability to swing the ball both ways makes him an asset for New Zealand. Thanks to this ability, he accounted for 14 wickets in two Test series against India earlier this year and continued with the good form taking 12 wickets against West Indies.

Great Moments of the Year 2020: From India's Melbourne Win to Mumbai Indians' Fifth IPL Title

Kyle Jamieson (Mat:5, Wickets: 25, Avg: 14.44): Jamieson had a good show against India where he picked up 9 wickets but improved on the performance picking up 11 wickets against West Indies at home.

In Pics, Cricketing Greats Who Bid Adieu in 2020

James Anderson (Mat:6, Wickets: 23, Avg: 20.47): Anderson had an ordinary performance against West Indies but came back and picked up 11 wickets in 3-match series against Pakistan. It seems that Anderson’s prime has passed.

Trent Boult (Mat:5, Wickets: 20, Avg: 28.95): Boult is very good when it comes to swinging the ball into the right-hander and this talent became deadly for oppositions like India against whom he picked up 11 wickets.

Chris Woakes (Mat:6, Wickets: 20, Avg: 21.65): Woakes was at his menacing best against West Indies as cricket resumed in bio-bubble. He picked up 11 wickets in two matches with a best of 5/50.

Ben Stokes (Mat 7, Wickets: 19. Avg 18): This was Ben Stokes’ year. He was the highest run-scorer in 2020 and to top it all he also had a more than decent show as far his bowling is concerned.

Neil Wagner (Mat 5, Wickets: 18. Avg 24.22): Wagner made quite a name for himself as he bounced out Steve Smith when they toured Down Under earlier this year and then he topped it up with 9 wickets against West Indies when cricket resumed later this year in New Zealand.

Yasir Shah (Mat 5, Wickets: 18. Avg 35.72): The Pakistan spinner is a willy master when it comes to giving the ball a bit of flight and loop. He had quite a show on England tour where he accounted for 14 wickets.

Shannon Gabriel (Mat 5, Wickets 17, Avg 31.58): The West Indies pacer had a good show on England tour, picking 11 wickets in three matches.