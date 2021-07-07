Stuart Broad Trolls Pakistan Team Analyst as England Announce New Squad

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has been hit with a major blow ahead of their three-match One Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan as several English players and support staff have tested positive for coronavirus. ECB was forced to announce a new squad after three players and four members of managing staff tested positive for COVID-19. England’s entire squad is currently under quarantine. Ever since ECB’s new team was announced, several veteran stars and cricket enthusiasts have been sharing their thoughts about new-look England on Twitter.

And, on Tuesday, England’s Test specialist Stuart Broadalso shared his thought about the same by taking a cheeky dig at Pakistan’s team analyst.“Gotta feel for the Pakistan Team Analyst- would have had all the plans sorted! Busy few days ahead,” Broad wrote on Twitter.

Much like any other team, the Pakistan squad must have discussed and analyzed the England team’s strengths and weaknesses. However, now the green shirts will have to come up with a different strategy to face this England squad.

All-rounder Ben Stokes, who was not part of the England team in their recently concluded limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, will return to lead the new-look England squad against Pakistan. England have named as many as nine uncapped cricketers in their team. Chris Silverwood, who was supposed to take some time away from the game during the white-ball series, will also return as head coach.

The netizens also shared their opinion about Stokes leading the English team in place of regular skipper Eoin Morgan.

The inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Rajasthan Royals (RR) also extended their greetings to Stokes on his appointment as England skipper.

Meanwhile, former England skipper Michael Vaughan also expressed his surprise at Alex Hales’ exclusion from the English team, saying that “it must be the end of his international career.”

The three-match ODI series between England and Pakistan will kick off on July 8.

