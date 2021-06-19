Stuart Broad Was Embarrassed Of His Asthma In Childhood

England Cricketer Stuart Broad has recently opened up about the difficulties in coming to terms with his asthma and how he manages his condition. One of the fastest and most successful bowlers in cricket, Broad has never spoken of the disease before. The pacer revealed how he used to hide his health condition from his school friends as he was “embarrassed” by it. Even his teammates did not know that he has battled asthma since the time he was born.

Broad, who featured in 148 Test matches for England, had asthma since childhood. In an interview with the PA news agency, the England star said that he used to hide the illness from everyone. Broad said that during his school days, he used to have a lot of trouble with the disease, and his health often deteriorated.

The bowler had to take leave from school some days, for which he was made a “laughing stock.” Broad said that he used to hide it from his friends that he had asthma and used to make excuses for some other disease.

“I was suffering from asthma since childhood and I didn’t even tell this to my friends. I used to be shy that my school friends shouldn’t make fun of this and don’t look at me differently,” said Broad.

He also gave credit to his mother, who was a sports teacher and encouraged and inspired him to become a cricketer. She also supported Broad to cope with his condition. The 34-year-old fast bowler said that his mother helped him find the right balance in his exercise routine.

In an advice to youngsters, Broad asked them not to restrict the mind into what the body can do. “Do research on asthma, it’s important, know what can trigger and cause it,” he added.

Broad is one of only seven bowlers to take 500 Test wickets. He was also appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2016 for his services to cricket.

