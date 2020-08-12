Stuart Broad's Cheeky Response to Being Fined By Father Chris Broad
Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad, who has been fined by his father and match referee Chris Broad for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test against Pakistan, has come up with a hilarious reaction.
Stuart Broad's Cheeky Response to Being Fined By Father Chris Broad
Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad, who has been fined by his father and match referee Chris Broad for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test against Pakistan, has come up with a hilarious reaction.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings