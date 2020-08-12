Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Concluded

TANZANIA APL T20, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2020

2ND INN

Twiga Titans

114/5 (15.0)

Twiga Titans
v/s
Buffalo Blasters
Buffalo Blasters*

66 (12.5)

Twiga Titans beat Buffalo Blasters by 48 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Stuart Broad's Cheeky Response to Being Fined By Father Chris Broad

Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad, who has been fined by his father and match referee Chris Broad for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test against Pakistan, has come up with a hilarious reaction.

IANS |August 12, 2020, 10:38 AM IST
Stuart Broad's Cheeky Response to Being Fined By Father Chris Broad

Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad, who has been fined by his father and match referee Chris Broad for breaching ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test against Pakistan, has come up with a hilarious reaction.

Cricket fans' group England's Barmy Army on Tuesday took to Twitter and wrote," Stuart Broad fined and given a demerit point by his dad, match referee Chris Broad! Looks like we might need to change the words to his song slightly."

To this, the 34-year-old fast bowler replied: "He's (father) off the Chrismas card and present list."

Broad has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for using inappropriate language against Yasir Shah during the first Test at Manchester which England won by three wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

ALSO READ: Stuart Broad Fined By Father Chris Broad for Breaching Code of Conduct 

The incident occurred in the 46th over of Pakistan's second innings of the match when Broad used inappropriate language after dismissing Shah, stated an ICC media release.

In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Broad, for whom it was the third offence in a 24-month period, taking his cumulative demerit points to three. Broad's previous breaches were on January 27 this year during the fourth Test against South Africa at the Wanderers, and on August 19, 2018 in the third Test against India at Trent Bridge

Chris BroadEngland vs Pakistan 2020stuart broad

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more