Stuart Broad's Latest Sporting Achievement Has Nothing to do With Cricket

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 10, 2018, 5:20 PM IST
File image of England pacer Stuart Broad. (Getty Images)

Stuart Broad might not be playing in the Indian Premier League but he seems to be setting the pace when it comes to Fantasy Premier League.

Fantasy Premier League - which is the official fantasy game of the English Premier League - sees the England pacer being the current leader in gameweek 37 with 169 points.

Official FPL tweeted saying, Best figures of 8/15 in the Ashes ✅
Highest Test score of 169 ✅
Currently on 169 points in GW37 ✅

What are you most proud of @StuartBroad8?! 🏏 ⚽️




Interestingly, Broad's current points are 169 which also happens to be his highest Test score. A fact that was pointed out by ICC on Twitter.




Meanwhile, Broad himself replied saying that its close to his greatest sporting achievement on Instagram.




First Published: May 10, 2018, 5:20 PM IST

