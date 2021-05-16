Stuart MacGill Kidnapping: Former Australia Test Cricketer Stripped, Assaulted And Threatened at Gun Point

Former Australia Test spinner Stuart MacGill has reportedly told police that he was stripped naked, punched around eight times to his face and threatened at gun point during his hour-long ordeal after being kidnapped on April 14.

As per Macgill, he was kidnapped by three men and driven to a farm shed in the western Sydney suburb of Bringelly. He alleged that the incident happened a week after he introduced his partner Marie O’Meagher’s brother Marino Sotiropoulos with a drug dealer going by the name of Sonny.

According to a report in the Daily Telegraph, Sonny was a regular customer at a restaurant run by MacGull and O’Meagher. Sotiropoulos allegedly sold 2 kg of cocaine to Sonny but reportedly disappeared after either not paying the money or using counterfeit currency.

Sotiropoulos then reportedly confronted MacGill at his house with the latter refusing to take any part in their dealings. Sotiropoulos pleaded him for help claiming it was a matter of life and death before threatening the former Australia with dire consequences.

Sotiropoulos allegedly told MacGill, “Mate, it’s all over for you, you’re f … ing dead.”

After this, the 50-year-old was reported to have been kidnapped by three men including one he referred to as the “Big Guy” who later demanded AUD 1,50,000 beside threatening to cut off MacGill’s fingers with a pair of boltcutters.

Two of the three men present at the property, MacGill alleges, were armed.

As of now Son Minh Nguyen, Richard Schaaf and Frederick Schaaf have been charged and arrested in relation to the incident. Sotiropoulos, who is being detailed by the police, is expected to apply for bail next week.

However, Nguyen’s lawyer Greg Goold told the court earlier during a bail application that his client had no prior knowledge of the alleged kidnapping plot.

“The police would have to establish that … the applicant was aware of all the elements of the kidnapping, which is an issue, in order to participate in that kidnapping and direct that kidnapping,” Goold had said.

