Stuart MacGill’s Alleged Kidnappers Claim the Former Test Cricketer was Involved in a Drug Deal

The alleged kidnapping and assault case involving former Australian international Stuart MacGill seems to be taking a different direction altogether with the two of the accused in the case - Richard and Frederick Schaaf – claiming that MacGill was involved in the drug trade and that MacGill had voluntarily gone with the duo to Sydney’s lower north shore last year.

The 50-year-old former legspinner was allegedly abducted near his home in Sydney on April 14, 2021 and taken to another part of the city where he was beaten and threatened with a gun. He was freed an hour after his capture and no ransom was paid for his release. New South Wales state police charged four men over the incident, including the brother of MacGill’s partner Maria O’Meagher, Marino Sotiropoulos.

Police had said MacGill had introduced his partner’s brother to a reputed drug dealer known to police as “Sonny" before his alleged abduction. MacGill, who worked as a manager at a Sydney restaurant owned by his partner, said he and his partner introduced people “all the time" in their capacity as restaurateurs.

Now, the brothers in an effort for in an effort to be freed on bail have made these sensational claims, as reported by Fox Sports. “The court heard there was a central disagreement between the prosecution and the defence over whether Mr MacGill had in fact been abducted, with the brothers alleging in court he had gone to the abandoned southwestern Sydney property willingly,: a reported on Fix’s website further adds.

Judge Alister Abadee said that the alleged kidnapping occurred in the wake of a drug transaction gone wrong in which a dealer known as “Sonny” had ripped off a criminal syndicate. Police have previously said that MacGill was “purely” a victim and not involved in any criminal activity.

As per the prosecution MacGill had facilitated an introduction with Sotiropoulos and Sunny and when the latter used fake money to steal two kilograms of cocaine, MacGill was blamed for the rip off.

As per MacGill, he was kidnapped by three men and driven to a farm shed in the western Sydney suburb of Bringelly. He alleged that the incident happened a week after he introduced his partner’s Marino with Sonny.

According to a report in the Daily Telegraph, Sonny was a regular customer at a restaurant run by MacGill and O’Meagher. Sotiropoulos allegedly sold 2 kg of cocaine to Sonny but reportedly disappeared after either not paying the money or using counterfeit currency.

Sotiropoulos then reportedly confronted MacGill at his house with the latter refusing to take any part in their dealings. Sotiropoulos pleaded him for help claiming it was a matter of life and death before threatening the former Australia with dire consequences.

Sotiropoulos allegedly told MacGill, “Mate, it’s all over for you, you’re f … ing dead."

After this, the 50-year-old was reported to have been kidnapped by three men including one he referred to as the “Big Guy" who later demanded AUD 1,50,000 beside threatening to cut off MacGill’s fingers with a pair of boltcutters.

Two of the three men present at the property, MacGill alleges, were armed.

