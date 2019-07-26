starts in
Stuck to Basics as There Was No Swing on Offer: Adair

Cricketnext Staff |July 26, 2019, 8:29 AM IST
Ireland pacer Mark Adair admitted that their plan on the second day of the one-off Test against England at Lord’s was to basically hit the deck hard and hope to induce errors from the batsmen on a pitch that was offering no swing later in the day.

"I'm going to tell you something disappointing here but it was the same plan the entire way through," he said at the end of the day.

"You try and run in and hit the top off stump but it sounds so boring and it sounds so cliche but that's exactly what we had to do today.

"The ball wasn't swinging towards the end, it wasn't really moving too much. The more that you hit the pitch hard, make them play, the more you are going to get from it. It was very, very simple.”

Nevertheless, Ireland remain favourites to win the Test and while Adair admitted that this seems like a game that is all but guaranteed to not end in a draw, he also said that there remains work to be done if they want to secure what would be a historic win.

"I don't think it'll be a game where there will be no result. We still need to get another wicket. Stuart Broad is not a bad batter and we're focused on what we have to do.

“The more we stick together and back each other... it's what we want to do, and what we want to be as an Irish cricket team.

"As a unit we were pretty cohesive today as a unit and that's something we can bring forward."

Englandirelandlord'sMark Adairone-off Test

