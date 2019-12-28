Stunned New Zealand Fight to Save Boxing Day Test Against Australia
New Zealand were facing a massive run chase to save the second Test and the series after they were dismissed for 148 in Melbourne on Saturday, with Australia batting again to rub salt in the wounds and extend their lead.
Stunned New Zealand Fight to Save Boxing Day Test Against Australia
New Zealand were facing a massive run chase to save the second Test and the series after they were dismissed for 148 in Melbourne on Saturday, with Australia batting again to rub salt in the wounds and extend their lead.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 27, 2019, 1:48 PM IST
New Zealand Lose Early Wickets as Australia Take Charge of Boxing Day Test
Cricketnext Staff | December 27, 2019, 1:29 PM IST
Santner The Reason Why New Zealand Can't Win Boxing Day Test: Mark Waugh
Cricketnext Staff | December 25, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
Pat Cummins Clearly Best Bowler in the World: Tim Paine
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
ENG v SACape Town All Fixtures
Team Rankings