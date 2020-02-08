Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

BAN IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 07 - 11 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

Bangladesh

233 (82.5)

Bangladesh
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan*

342/3 (87.5)

Pakistan lead by 109 runs

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: BAN VS PAK

live
BAN BAN
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

07 Feb, 202010:30 IST

One-off ODI: PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Karachi

03 Apr, 202014:30 IST

2nd Test: PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Karachi

05 Apr, 202010:30 IST

Match 4: NEP VS OMA

upcoming
NEP NEP
OMA OMA

Auckland

09 Feb, 202009:15 IST

Sublime Babar, Masood Tons Help Pakistan Dominate Bangladesh in First Test

Sparkling hundreds from Babar Azam and Shan Masood put Pakistan in command against Bangladesh on the second day of the first Test at Rawalpindi on Saturday.

AFP |February 8, 2020, 7:32 PM IST
ICC/Twitter

Sparkling hundreds from Babar Azam and Shan Masood put Pakistan in command against Bangladesh on the second day of the first Test at Rawalpindi on Saturday.

Azam scored a career best unbeaten 143 for his third successive hundred in as many Tests -- fifth of a burgeoning career -- while opener Shan Masood made 100 as they pulverised a hapless Bangladesh attack at Rawalpindi stadium.

At close, Azam was still batting with Asad Shafiq on 60, piling agony on the visitors during their unbroken 137-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Masood said he and Azam have done their jobs.

"We have batted our way to take the team in a strong position and hope that the remaining batsmen come and score so that we can build a good lead," said Masood, who hailed Azam as world class.

"When Babar was coming out to bat the crowd chanted 'Babar, Babar' and that is the sign of a great batsman who is so popular."

Pakistan lead Bangladesh's first innings total of 233 by 109 runs with six wickets intact.

Since his fighting century against Australia at Brisbane (104) in November last year, Azam has notched 102 not out and 100 not out against Sri Lanka in two Tests -- making this his fourth hundred in five Tests.

In between he missed a hundred at Adelaide by a mere three runs.

Azam steered spinner Taijul Islam to short third man boundary for his 15th four to complete three-figure mark off just 134 balls.

He has so far batted for 276 minutes, smashing 18 boundaries and a six. His previous best score was 127 against New Zealand in Dubai in November 2018.

Shafiq also batted with confidence, having so far hit eight boundaries in his 111-ball knock.

But it could have been an early exit for Azam had Ebadot Hossain not dropped him off Islam at long-off when his score was only two.

That lapse cost Bangladesh dearly as Azam added an invaluable 112 for the third wicket with Masood, who also knocked his third Test century -- second in successive Tests.

Masood -- who was finally bowled out by Islam -- reached his hundred by hooking pacer Rubel Hossain for his 12th boundary. He reached three figures off 157 balls in 226 minutes of batting.

Islam (1-111) toiled hard as he bowled 27 overs on the trot since start. The only other successful bowler was paceman Abu Jayed whose figure read 2-66.

When Pakistan started their innings in the morning all focus was on Abid, who scored two hundreds in his first two Tests against Sri Lanka in December last year.

Another hundred would have equalled Indian player Mohammad Azharuddin's unique record -- three successive centuries in his first three Tests -- but Abid fell far short when he was dismissed without scoring.

He edged a short and wide delivery from Jayed into the hands of wicketkeeper Liton Das and trudged off to the pavilion heartbroken.

Azhar added 91 runs for the second wicket with Masood and looked set for a big score until he miscued a drive off Jayed and was caught by Najmul Hossain Shanto in the slip.

Azhar's attractive 34 included four boundaries.

Asad ShafiqBabar AzamPakistan vs Bangladesh 2020rubel hossainshan masoodtaijul islam

Related stories

Bangladesh Coach Russell Domingo Rues Pakistan Fixture List
Cricketnext Staff | February 7, 2020, 7:12 PM IST

Bangladesh Coach Russell Domingo Rues Pakistan Fixture List

Shaheen Afridi Helps Pakistan Bowl Bangladesh For 233 on Day One of First Test
Cricketnext Staff | February 7, 2020, 7:16 PM IST

Shaheen Afridi Helps Pakistan Bowl Bangladesh For 233 on Day One of First Test

India Ahead Other Nations Because of Sound Cricketing System: Mushtaq Muhammad
Cricketnext Staff | February 7, 2020, 9:34 AM IST

India Ahead Other Nations Because of Sound Cricketing System: Mushtaq Muhammad

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 ODI | Sun, 09 Feb, 2020

OMA v NEP
Auckland

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 09 Feb, 2020

ENG v SA
Johannesburg

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12436 265
5 South Africa 4720 262
see more