‘Such a Charmer’: Hardik Pandya Shares Rare Images From His Childhood Days | Check Pictures

Hardik Pandya has given a sneak peek to his millions of followers on photo sharing platform Instagram of his childhood days and how he was into fashion right from his teenage years.

In a series of pictures and a video of him batting in a local cricket tournament as a kid, Pandya takes a trip down the memory lane and in the process has shared some rare pictures from his childhood days.

Meanwhile, along with his elder brother Krunal, Hardik is currently in quarantine in a Colombo hotel after arriving in the Island nation earlier this week for a limited-overs tour with the Indian cricket team.

A second-string Indian team, led by Shikhar Dhawan, will take on Sri Lanka in three T20Is and as many ODIs in July. The tour kicks off with ODIs from July 13 with the second and third match of the series to be played on July 16 and July 18 respectively.

Then after a three-day break, the two teams will take on each other in T20Is starting July 21. All the six matches will be played at the same venue - Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium.

The second-string team has been selected since several first-choice players are in England where they were played in the ICC World Test Championship final last month and after a one-month break, will take on England in a five-match Test series.

The limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka provides a golden opportunity to several players on the fringes to prove their credentials ahead of the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held later this year. In the squad. there are several newcomers too and they will be eager to prove they are made for the international stage.

