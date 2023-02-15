'Such A Nostalgic Feeling'-Virat Kohli Goes Down Memory Lane On Way To Long Drive to Kotla

Homeboy Virat Kohli is all set to play a Test match at Feroz Shah Kotla in New Delhi after a very long time. The 34-year-old has come a long way since his early days when he used to practice at the Kotla who now has a pavilion to his name at this iconic cricket venue. When the last time he played a Test match against Sri Lanka at this venue, he scored a double century, he would hope for a similar fortune as he takes the field against Australia.

Meanwhile, Australia, who lost heavily in the opening Test match, would like to make amends when they take field in New Delhi. Earlier in Nagpur they lost heavily by innings. However, coming back to Kohli, he posted a picture with the caption read: “A long drive towards the stadium in Delhi after the ages. Such a nostalgic feeling.”

Kohli is on the way to where it all started. pic.twitter.com/PisJAkty1l— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 15, 2023

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Shreyas Iyer to join India squad for Delhi Test

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been declared fit and has been asked to join the India squad for the second Test against Australia, to be played in New Delhi from February 17.

“Shreyas Iyer has successfully completed his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) following his back injury and has been cleared by the BCCI Medical Team," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC) Honorary secretary Jay Shah informed on Tuesday

Iyer will join the squad in New Delhi ahead of the second Test of the Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Iyer had suffered a back injury ahead of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. He was not included when the squad for the first two matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series as he had not yet recovered from the injury.

The team management had earlier decided to release pacer Jaydev Unadkat from the Test squad after the first match in Nagpur to represent Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy final.

India’s squad for the second Test: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav.

