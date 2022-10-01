'Such a Poor Decision': Yuvraj Singh Slams TV Umpire After Controversial Call to Adjudge Pooja Vastrakar Run Out

A dubious decision by the TV umpire during India’s opening game of the women’s Asia Cup 2022 against Sri Lanka on Saturday has created a controversy. Pooja Vastrakar was adjudged run out by the third umpire despite replays suggesting the she made it back before the bails were broken by the Sri Lankan wicketkeeper.

The players and on-field umpires seemed to be convinced that the screen at the venue will flash ‘Not Out’ as they had returned to their position awaiting the decision before the play resumed. To their surprise and more importantly Vastrakar’s who was left stunned, she was adjudged out.

Vastrakar, facing her second delivery, biffed one through covers to take off for a single and spotted a chance to steal a second. Had the throw to the wicketkeeper been accurate, the India batter would have been struggling but she made it back just in time.

The TV umpire took time and after watching several replays made the call.

Soon users on twitter began criticising the call with the legendary Yuvraj Singh clamming the umpire for the ‘poor decision’. Yuvraj added that if there was doubt, it should have been given to Vastrakar as is often the case when even the replays cannot ascertain whether a dismissal stands valid or otherwise.

“That’ is such a poor decision by the third umpire ! Should have given pooja vastrakar benefit of doubt !!” Yuvraj tweeted soon after the dismissal.

A shell-shocked Vastrakar remained on the pitch for a while before starting her long walk back to the dug-out. She scored 1 off 2 with India losing their sixth wicket off the penultimate delivery of their innings.

After being sent in, India lost opener Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma quickly before Jemimah Rodrgiues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur led a superb recovery with a 92-run partnership for the third wicket.

Harmanpreet made 33 while Rodrigues was the innings’ top-scorer, hitting 76 off 53 with the help of 11 fours and a six. India posted a competitive 150/6 at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium.

