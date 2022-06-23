'Such a Shame': INDW vs SLW Matches to be Livestreamed on YouTube, FanCode Instead of TV and Fans Didn't Like It

Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, the Indian women’s team will kickstart their Sri Lanka tour on Thursday. The Women in Blue will lock horns with Chamari Athapaththu & Co. in the first T20I of the 3-match series in Dambulla. It will be India’s first bilateral series since the retirement of former captain Mithali Raj.

It’s going to be a fresh start for the Indian women’s team since their heartbreaking exit from the ODI World Cup. However, the fans aren’t happy as the upcoming series has not found an official broadcaster. The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday evening confirmed that the matches between India Women and Sri Lanka Women will be aired on the official YouTube channel of the hosts.

SLC took Twitter and shared the live streaming details of the 1st T20I in Dambulla.

“India Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2022, 3 T20Is & 3 ODIs, from 23rd June to 7th July. Catch the action LIVE on Sri Lanka Cricket YOUTUBE and ThePapare platforms,” the SLC tweeted on Wednesday.

India Women Tour of Sri Lanka 2022, 3 T20Is & 3 ODIs, from 23rd June to 7th July. 👀 Catch the action LIVE on Sri Lanka Cricket YOUTUBE and ThePapare platforms ⬇️#SLvIND #SLWomens pic.twitter.com/3uP4chbFFR — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) June 22, 2022

A couple of hours later to this confirmation, it was learned that FanCode will also stream the matches of the bilateral series that comprises 3 T20Is followed by as many ODIs.

Meanwhile, the fans weren’t happy with the fact that the series hasn’t found any broadcasters. Some of the Netizens slammed BCCI as the board is set to get around Rs 48000 crore after selling out the IPL media rights. Here’s how the fans reacted:

For India, who last played a T20I during their trip to New Zealand ahead of the 50-over World Cup, the trip to Sri Lanka serves them a chance to zero in on their first-choice combination which will be there for the Commonwealth Games, something which head coach Ramesh Powar and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur had stressed on ahead of their departure.

With Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana set to open the batting, it will be interesting to witness where Harmanpreet would bat along with a returning Jemimah Rodrigues, who had a brilliant time in the Women’s T20 Challenge, especially with a 44-ball 66 for Supernovas.

