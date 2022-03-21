'Such an Exciting Player, So Accomplished': Sangakkara Names RR Batter With 'Wonderful' Ability Against Pace

Rajasthan Royals are gearing up for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, which kicks off from March 26 in Mumbai. The first-season champions will begin their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MCA Stadium in Pune on March 29.

The Royals had a remarkable auction in Bengaluru last month in which they made some interesting buys. The franchise roped in the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal and Daryll Mitchell among others. The highlights of their new-faced squad are Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal – two of the leading spinners of Team India.

In a conversation with ‘Red Bull Cricket’ on Clubhouse, RR’s director of cricket Kumara Sangakkara spoke in length about the team composition, especially the young batters who will play a crucial role in team’s journey in IPL 2022.

“Any aspect from the game from players like Devdutt Padikkal, Hetmyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal that you would’ve liked to have if you were playing,” the interviewer asked.

In reply, Sangakkara said, “Devdutt Padikkal’s leg-side play, his flicks and his ability against pace are wonderful. Jaiswal.. his power and enthusiasm, in terms of the off-side play. Hetmyer’s ability to hit sixers and Parag’s ability to hit sixers for fun.”

“I’ve watched Devdutt Padikkal over the last two seasons. He’s such an exciting player, so accomplished. I just want him to know how valuable he is for the team,” he added.

