'Such One-Sided Matches Are a Joke' - Ramiz Raja After Pakistan's 2-0 Test Series Win Over Zimbabwe

Pakistan on Monday completed yet another innings win over Zimbabwe for a 2-0 Test series clean sweep. However, former Pakistan batter Ramiz Raja has blasted the scheduling of such matches saying it will drive the fans away from cricket to other sports.

Raja was expressing his disappointment at the complete mismatch of skills between Pakistan and Zimbabwe that saw the tourists dominating the two Tests. Neither Test lasted more than four days.

“Such one-sided matches are a joke and it will force fans to watch other sports, instead,” Raja said on his Youtube channel. “Some people are of the opinion that when a weak team plays a strong one, you need to focus on what you learn from it rather than the outcome of the match.”

“You learn from the stronger team’s process and the way it adapts to the changing situation of a game. But I don’t think Zimbabwe learned anything from this series because they were continuously dominated by Pakistan,” he added.

Rashid Latif, a former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter, echoed Raza’s views.

“What is the purpose of such a series? It is good that Pakistan has got to play Test matches but in future the PCB must look at scheduling matches against stronger teams. We must not be afraid to match up against them,” Latif said.

He advised hosting more Tests against strong teams like England, Australia and New Zealand because these are the contests fans want to watch.

“When we face England, Australia and New Zealand, increase the Test matches because people want to see those two teams play. Don’t worry about winning and losing matches. We are already not playing against India and there are only five or six other teams that we should play,” he said.

Pakistan return home with dominating performances on African tour where they bested South Africa and Zimbabwe.

However, former Test batsman, head coach and chief selector Mohsin Khan said the team management needs to look why Pakistan ended up losing matches despite playing a depleted South Africa and a weak Zimbabwe.

“Unless we honestly review the strengths and weaknesses of our team we cannot improve. Zimbabwe was no match for us but what is worrying is we still lost a T20 match to them,” Khan said.

“South Africa were without six or seven of their main players in the white ball series yet we lost matches to them also. That is something we need to look at closely. I don’t think we gained anything from winning the Test series against Zimbabwe,” he added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here