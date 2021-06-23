Sue Redfern To Become First Female Umpire To Officiate A Men’s Match In England

Sue Redfern, a women umpire, will serve as the fourth umpire in the first T20 International in Cardiff versus Sri Lanka. She would also be the first woman umpire in England to officiate in a men’s international match. Alex Wharf, who is now the reserve umpire for the World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand, will be replaced by the 43-year-old. The World Test Championship final is being played in Southampton, and it will go to the sixth day for a result.

At the international level, Redfern is a skilled umpire. She was also an umpire in last week’s Test match between England and India’s women’s teams, which took place in Bristol. So far, she’s supervised 32 women’s international matches. Apart from that, she has worked as a TV umpire 12 times. Redfern has played for England in six Tests and 15 One Day Internationals during her career.

The appointment marks a turning point for female umpires in the men’s game. When Claire Polosak served as the fourth umpire for the third Test between Australia and India at the SCG, she made history as the first woman to officiate in a men’s Test match.

Both Redfern and Williams officiated in the World Cricket League Division 5 match between Oman and Nigeria in 2016.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here