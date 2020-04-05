Suggested Dhoni to Be Promoted During 2011 WC Final: Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar said that it was he who suggested to then Indian captain M.S. Dhoni that the latter should promote himself to number five instead of sending the in-form Yuvraj Singh so as to keep the left-right combination going
Suggested Dhoni to Be Promoted During 2011 WC Final: Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar said that it was he who suggested to then Indian captain M.S. Dhoni that the latter should promote himself to number five instead of sending the in-form Yuvraj Singh so as to keep the left-right combination going
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020
LUX v BELHobart
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 26 Apr, 2020
LUX v BELHobart
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 02 May, 2020
ROU v BELHobart
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 03 May, 2020
ROU v BELHobart All Fixtures
Team Rankings