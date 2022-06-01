SUN vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 Match, June 01, 07:00 PM IST

SUN vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s English Women’s T20 Cup 2022 match between Sunrisers and Central Sparks: Sunrisers will be desperately hoping for a victory on Wednesday when they will have a faceoff with Central Sparks at the County Ground in Northampton. Sunrisers are yet to open their account in the T20 league.

Since the tournament is heading towards its end, the cricket club needs to win all the remaining league games to stay afloat. At present, Sunrisers are reeling at the last spot in the Group B standings with four losses. They are coming into the game with a 41-run defeat against Western Storm.

Speaking of Central Sparks, they are at the top of the points table with three wins and one loss. After winning their first three games on the trot, the Stars registered their first loss in their last game against South East Stars by ten runs.

Ahead of the match between Sunrisers and Central Sparks, here is everything you need to know:

SUN vs CES Telecast

Sunrisers vs Central Sparks game will not be telecast in India

SUN vs CES Live Streaming

The SUN vs CES fixture will be streamed live on the Sunrisers and Central Sparks’ youtube channels.

SUN vs CES Match Details

Sunrisers and Central Sparks will play against each other at the County Ground in Northampton at 07:00 PM IST on June 01, Wednesday.

SUN vs CES Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Grace Scrivens

Vice-Captain – Naomi Dattani

Suggested Playing XI for SUN vs CES Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abigail Freeborn, Amy Jones

Batters: Naomi Dattani, Evelyn Jones, Cordelia Griffith

All-rounders: Joanne Gardner, Grace Scrivens

Bowlers: Sarah Glenn, Kelly Castle, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott

SUN vs CES Probable XIs:

Sunrisers: Naomi Dattani, Joanne Gardner, Cordelia Griffith, Grace Scrivens, Kelly Castle, Florence Miller, Katherine Speed, Abtaha Maqsood, Mia Rogers, Gayatri Gole, Scarlett Hughes

Central Sparks: Amy Jones, Abigail Freeborn, Evelyn Jones, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn, Emily Arlott, Ami Campbell, Gwenan Davies, Davina Perrin

