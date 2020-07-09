SUN vs STT Dream11 Team ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka Spanga United CC vs Stockholm Tigers – Tops Picks, Captain, Vice-Captain, Cricket Fantasy Tips – July 9, 2020

SUN vs STT Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T20 Stockholm Botkyrka | Dream11 European Cricket Series will now move to Stockholm's Botkyrka. Sweden's capital city recently hosted a T10 series between June 15 and June 19 in which Pakistanska Foreningen emerged as the victors and the next installment begins July 9. Teams will face the other four teams of the group once each in the group stage after which the top two teams from both the groups will move into the four-match knockouts to be held on July 10. All the matches will be played at the Märsta Cricket Club in Stockholm.
July 9– 1:30 PM IST from Karsby Cricket Center, Stockholm
SUN vs STT Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Pubudu Keppetiyawa
SUN vs STT Dream11 Team Batsmen: Rashedul Islam, Raz Imtiaz, Tasal Saddiqi
SUN vs STT Dream11 Team All-rounders: Faruk Ahmed (VICE CAPTAIN), Faisal Azeem (CAPTAIN), Arif Hossain, Ahmed Kawser
SUN vs STT Dream11 Team Bowlers: Shahnawazur Rahman, Asif Ferdous, Fayaz Ali
SUN vs STT Dream11 Team Probable Playing XIs
Spanga United CC Faisal Azeem (C), Tasal Saddiqi, Pubudu Keppetiyawa (WK), Thilina Warnakulasuriya, Janaka Johannes, Krishan Silva, Fayaz Ali, Sajith Johansson, Dammika Aduranmullawithanage, Anton Don, Asanka Kalugama.
Stockholm Tigers Raz Imtiaz, Faruk Ahmed (C), Arif Hossain, Ahmed Kawser, Rashedul Islam, Humayun Kabir, Hafijur Rahman, Rizvi Hoque, Shahnawazur Rahman, Asif Ferdous, Akash Islam.
